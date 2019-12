Nixon Peabody LLP announces the hiring of Brian Roth as an associate in the firm’s private clients practice, and he will counsel clients in the area of estate planning, tax planning, estate and trust administration and business succession planning.

He previously practiced law at Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP and Underberg & Kessler LLP. He earned his J.D. from Cardozo School of Law, his LL.M. from New York University School of Law and his B.B.A. from Emory University.