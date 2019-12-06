fbpx
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for December 9, 2019

Court Calendars for December 9, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff December 6, 2019 0

City Court HON. MICHAEL C. LOPEZ Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—William Santiago v Shalamar Owens & Susie Mason, 118 Cady St – Craig D Carson 2—William Santiago v Joshua Reed, Justin Reed, et ano, 57 Ferncliffe Drive – Craig D Carson 3—Rochester Highlands New York LLC v Vicki Durant, 87 Green Knolls Drive – William C Dedes 4—Rochester Highlands New York LLC v ...

