Home / News / Hundreds of lawyers share their own abortion stories with U.S. Supreme Court ahead of landmark case

Hundreds of lawyers share their own abortion stories with U.S. Supreme Court ahead of landmark case

By: The Washington Post Deanna Paul  December 6, 2019 0

As the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to hear a new landmark abortion case, hundreds of lawyers and legal professionals who have had the procedure filed an amicus brief on Monday, in support of overturning a restrictive Louisiana law. The 368 signers - now partners at top-10 law firms, counsel to Fortune 100 companies, public defenders, prosecutors, ...

