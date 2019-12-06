Lena Gionnette | Nixon Peabody LLP

Nixon Peabody announces the addition of Lena Gionnette as an associate in the firm’s corporate practice on the employee benefits team, focusing on retirement plans, health and welfare plans and executive compensation programs for both private and public businesses.

Gionnette joins Nixon Peabody from Varnum LLP where she worked with employers, executives and third-party administrators on a wide range of issues relating to tax-qualified pension plans, 401(k) and profit sharing plans, non-qualified plans and health and welfare benefit plans.

She received her J.D. from the University of Cincinnati College of Law and her B.S. from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.