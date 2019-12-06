fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Prosecutors accuse Weinstein of mishandling ankle monitor

Prosecutors accuse Weinstein of mishandling ankle monitor

By: The Associated Press RYAN TARINELLI and MICHAEL R. SISAK December 6, 2019 0

NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein violated his bail conditions by mishandling his electronic ankle monitor, which left his whereabouts unrecorded for hours at a time, a New York prosecutor argued Friday. Prosecutor Joan Illuzzi made the claim at a pretrial hearing for Weinstein while asking a judge to increase his bail from $1 million to $5 ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo