Home / News / Trump asks Supreme Court to review decision granting Congress access to his financial records

Trump asks Supreme Court to review decision granting Congress access to his financial records

By: The Washington Post Robert Barnes  December 6, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - A lower-court ruling giving a congressional committee access to President Donald Trump’s financial records would usher in a new wave of political warfare in times of divided government, the president’s lawyers said in a brief filed Thursday. Warning of “uncharted territory,” Trump asked the court for the second time to review rulings from lower ...

