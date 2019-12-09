fbpx
Bank foreclosing on 5LINX defendant's home

Bank foreclosing on 5LINX defendant’s home

By: Bennett Loudon December 9, 2019

Canandaigua National Bank and Trust Co. is foreclosing on the home of a man convicted in the 5LINX federal fraud case. According to documents filed Thursday in state Supreme Court in Ontario County, Jason Guck, who was sentenced to seven months in prison for wire fraud and tax evasion, took out a $200,000 home equity loan ...

