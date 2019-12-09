fbpx
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for December 10, 2019

Court Calendars for December 10, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff December 9, 2019 0

City Court HON. MICHAEL C. LOPEZ Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Lambert Bay Associates LTD v Kimani Bush, 62 Harris St – Timothy L Alexson 2—Dweff Properties LLC v Tierra Wroten, et al, 50 Sherwood Ave – Evans Fox 3—Dweff Properties LLC v Shanell Clanton, et al, 50 Sherwood Ave – Evans Fox 4—Legacy Properties Holdings LLC v Caitlin Stafford & Jimmy Lee Stafford, ...

