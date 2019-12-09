fbpx
Supreme Court leaves Kentucky’s ultrasound law in place

By: The Associated Press December 9, 2019 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday left in place a Kentucky law requiring doctors to perform ultrasounds and show fetal images to patients before abortions. The justices did not comment in refusing to review an appeals court ruling that upheld the law. The American Civil Liberties Union had challenged the law on behalf of Kentucky's ...

