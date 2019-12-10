Blaine Schwartz | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP announces that partner Blaine Schwartz was recently re-elected vice president of the Buffalo Jewish Federation board of directors.

At Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman, Schwartz practices in the firm’s real estate practice group. He brings a wealth of experience to the firm’s commercial real estate clients and regularly negotiates complex real estate agreements and sophisticated loan documents in addition to efficiently and creatively structuring, negotiating and documenting all types of commercial real estate transactions. He also serves as chairman of the board of directors for Jewish Family Service of Buffalo & Erie County.