Exxon Mobil prevails in lawsuit over climate regulations

Exxon Mobil prevails in lawsuit over climate regulations

By: The Associated Press JENNIFER PELTZ December 10, 2019 0

NEW YORK — Exxon Mobil won Tuesday in a closely watched lawsuit over the costs of climate change, with a judge saying there was no proof the energy giant duped investors about the toll that regulations could take on its business. New York Attorney General Letitia James' office didn't prove the company made any material misstatements ...

