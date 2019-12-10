fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Money Management: Time for your physical exam!

Money Management: Time for your physical exam!

By: Special to The Daily Record Scott Hansen December 10, 2019 0

Most people can’t resist checking on the value of their investment portfolio when times are sunny and when times are bleak. Both times set an unrealistic long term view. Portfolios don’t always keep going up and they don’t always keep going down. Emotion can cloud the minds of the seasoned investor. Being a disciplined investor ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo