fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded November 22, 2019

Mortgages Recorded November 22, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff December 10, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded November 22, 2019            101   14420 GAYLOR, GEORGE I & GAYLOR, MARJORY A Property Address: 2515 REDMAN ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $75,000.00 14428 MCHUGH, DONIELLE BEVERLY & TIERNEY, LUKE Property Address: 446 KENDALL ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: CITIZENS BANK NA Amount: $160,050.00 14450 BELLES, EDWARD N & BELLES, EDWARD N JR Property Address: 32 KILLEEN DRIVE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Lender: CITIZENS BANK ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo