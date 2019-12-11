fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / A ‘stalwart’ for Rochester, Robach won’t seek re-election to state Senate

A ‘stalwart’ for Rochester, Robach won’t seek re-election to state Senate

By: Kevin Oklobzija December 11, 2019 0

Joe Robach has been called an institution and a stalwart, a fair-minded legislator who could back-burner partisan politics to do what was right for his district. More than anything, however, he has been a voice for the Rochester region during his 28 years as an elected official. “He’s much more of a public servant than a politician,” ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo