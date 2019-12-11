fbpx
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for December 12, 2019

Court Calendars for December 12, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff December 11, 2019 0

City Court HON. MICHAEL C. LOPEZ Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Rochester Highlands New York LLC v Sandrea Lewis, 25 Green Knolls Drive — William C Dedes — Legal Aid Society 2—George V Farah v Erica Higgins, 520 Parsells Ave — William C Dedes 3—Wilson Commencement Park v Brandy Thompson, 279 Joseph Ave — Ernest D Santoro 4—Anthony Square LP v Luukia Holmes, 62 ...

