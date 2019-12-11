fbpx
Evidence suppressed in drunk driving case

Police viewed dash cam video without a warrant

By: Bennett Loudon December 11, 2019 0

Several charges have been dismissed against a Tompkins County man because charges against him were based on evidence found on a memory card in a dashboard camera in the man’s vehicle, even though police only had a warrant to obtain the memory card, but not view the contents. Tompkins County Court Judge Scott A. Miller granted ...

