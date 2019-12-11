fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Former Mich. bank robber sworn in as lawyer — by same judge who sent him to prison

Former Mich. bank robber sworn in as lawyer — by same judge who sent him to prison

By: The Washington Post CATHY FREE December 11, 2019 0

Twenty years ago, Robert VanSumeren, then 19, stood nervously in a Michigan courtroom as Hillsdale County Circuit Court Judge Michael Smith sentenced him to six years in prison for a string of local robberies. "I was terrified. I thought my life was finished," he said. "I felt really lost and wondered how I'd ever get through ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo