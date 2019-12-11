fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Sentencing: United States v. Degroate

Second Circuit – Sentencing: United States v. Degroate

By: Daily Record Staff December 11, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Sentencing Allocution – Mitigation witness – Delegation of judicial authority – Probation Office United States v. Degroate 18-2236-cr Judges Weman, Cabranes, and Lynch Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment that sentenced him to 18 months following a second revocation-of-supervised-release hearing. He argues that it was an abuse of discretion by denying ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo