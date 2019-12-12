fbpx
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Grand larceny: People v. Rodriguez

Court of Appeals – Grand larceny: People v. Rodriguez

By: Daily Record Staff December 12, 2019 0

New York State Court of Appeals Grand larceny Forged check scheme – Legal sufficiency People v. Rodriguez No. 76 Memorandum Background: At issue is whether the trial evidence was legally sufficient to support the conviction of grand larceny. Ruling: The Court of Appeals affirmed. The court noted that the defendant had personally opened a bank account in his name and then deposited ...

