fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / GRAWA members’ generosity part of good holiday vibe

GRAWA members’ generosity part of good holiday vibe

Junior League of Rochester Diaper Bank benefits from donations

By: Nora A. Jones December 12, 2019 0

Amanda Dreher has been an active member of the Greater Rochester Association for Women Attorneys (GRAWA) for many years, and she has been involved with the Junior League of Rochester (JLR) at least as long, so it was not surprising when the GRAWA board approved the JLR Diaper Bank as this year’s holiday charity. The Dec. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo