fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney Recorded July 22, 2019

Powers of Attorney Recorded July 22, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff December 12, 2019 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded July 22, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY BELCASTRO, MARIA Appoints: BELCASTRO, UMBERTO BUYONDO, JOHN P Appoints: NAKITENDE, MARY LOUISE CAPPETTI, ANN Appoints: CAPPETTI, SHERRY CORNWALL, DANIEL H Appoints: CORNWALL, MARGARET JEAN CORNWALL, MARGARET JEAN Appoints: CORNWALL, DANIEL H FEDELE, KIMBERLY ANN Appoints: FEDELE, PHILIP ANTHONY FERNANDEZ, MARINO A SR Appoints: FERNANDEZ, MARINO A JR FINANCE OF AMERICA REVERSE LLC Appoints: REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS INC FINANCE OF AMERICA REVERSE LLC Appoints: REVERSE MORTGAGE ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo