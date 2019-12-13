fbpx
Home / News / Convicted murderer gets 23 to life

Convicted murderer gets 23 to life

By: Daily Record Staff December 13, 2019 0

A Rochester man was sentenced to 23 years to life in prison for a 2018 homicide. Monroe County Court Judge Christopher Ciaccio also sentenced Jaquan Moore to 15 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision on for two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Moore, 34, was convicted of killing Amos Harring. On Oct. ...

