Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Slip and fall: Xiang Fu He v. Troon Management, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff December 13, 2019 0

New York State Court of Appeals Slip and fall Out-of-possession landowner – Non-delegable duty imposed by statute Xiang Fu He v. Troon Management, et al. No. 73 Judge Rivera Background: The Plaintiff commenced an action for injuries arising from a slip and fall on the sidewalk abutting the defendant’s property. The plaintiff was employed by a non-party lessee of the building ...

