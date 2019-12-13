fbpx
Fourth Department – Breach of contract: Sestito v. David L. Vickers & Sons

By: Daily Record Staff December 13, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Breach of contract Tort – Independent extraneous circumstances Sestito v. David L. Vickers & Sons CA 17-01392 Appealed from Supreme Court, Oneida County Background: The plaintiffs commenced consolidated actions against several parties for damages arising from the allegedly defective construction of homes that they had contracted with the Vickers defendants to ...

