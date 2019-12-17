fbpx
After six trials for same killing, man can await possible seventh from home

After six trials for same killing, man can await possible seventh from home

By: The Washington Post Hannah Knowles and Derek Hawkins  December 17, 2019 0

A Mississippi man tried six times in the same killings was freed from custody Monday after more than two decades behind bars while he faces a possible seventh trial following a judge’s ruling Monday. Curtis Flowers’s case has drawn national attention as four convictions were tossed over prosecutorial misconduct, prompting concerns of bias against a black ...

