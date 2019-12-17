fbpx
Court of Appeals – Guilty plea: People v. Thiam

December 17, 2019

New York State Court of Appeals Guilty plea Multi-count indictment – Jurisdictional deficiency People v. Thiam No. 74 Memorandum Background: At issue on this appeal is whether a local court has the authority to accept a guilty plea to a jurisdictionally defective top count of a multi-count misdemeanor accusatory instrument wherein counts of lesser grade offenses are sufficiently pleaded. Ruling: The Court ...

