Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Medical negligence: Talley v. State of New York

Fourth Department – Medical negligence: Talley v. State of New York

By: Daily Record Staff December 17, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Medical negligence Dismissal – No expert medical evidence Talley v. State of New York CA 18-01697 Appealed from Court of Claims Background: The claimant commenced an action seeking damages for injuries sustained when he was assaulted by a fellow inmate while incarcerated in a correctional facility. The Court of Claims determined ...

