Giuliani: Trump ‘relied on’ his claims about US diplomat

By: The Associated Press December 17, 2019 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, says he provided the president with information that the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine was impeding investigations that could benefit Trump politically. Within weeks, she was recalled from her post. In an interview with The New York Times, Giuliani portrayed himself as directly involved in the effort ...

