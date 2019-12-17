fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Immigrants seeking driver’s licenses line up across New York

Immigrants seeking driver’s licenses line up across New York

By: The Associated Press Marina Villeneuve December 17, 2019 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Bundled in winter jackets, immigrants lined up at some Department of Motor Vehicle offices throughout New York as the state began issuing driver’s licenses Monday that don’t require applicants to prove they are in the country legally. Hundreds of New Yorkers waited outside motor vehicle agencies in New York City, while several ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo