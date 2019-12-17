fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Sixth Amendment: United States v. Arrington

Second Circuit – Sixth Amendment: United States v. Arrington

By: Daily Record Staff December 17, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Sixth Amendment Right to effective assistance of counsel – Conflict of interest – Trial severance United States v. Arrington 17-4092-cr Judges Lynch, Lohier, and Cogan Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of murder and attempted murder in aid of racketeering. Ruling: The Second Circuit vacated and remanded for a new trial. The ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo