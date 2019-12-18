fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge grants government proceeds from Edward Snowden’s book

Judge grants government proceeds from Edward Snowden’s book

By: The Washington Post Rachel Weiner  December 18, 2019 0

The government is entitled to any money former National Security Agency leaker Edward Snowden makes from his memoir and paid speeches because he disclosed classified information without approval, a federal judge ruled Tuesday. Snowden has been charged with espionage since 2013, when he exposed top-secret surveillance documents in what may have been the biggest security breach ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo