Manafort’s fraud case in New York was dismissed, blocking local prosecutors’ effort to undercut potential Trump pardon

By: The Washington Post Shayna Jacobs  December 18, 2019 0

NEW YORK - A state court judge in Mahattan dismissed Paul Manafort’s residential mortgage fraud case Wednesday, deciding the local charges against President Trump’s former campaign chairman amounted to a double-jeopardy violation. Manafort, 70, who was previously convicted in a pair of federal cases related to special counsel Robert Muller’s investigation of election interference in 2016, ...

