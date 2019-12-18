fbpx
Second Circuit – Government employment: Atterbury v. United States Marshals Service

By: Daily Record Staff December 18, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Government employment Discharge – Federal contractor – Property interest in continued employment Atterbury v. United States Marshals Service 18-1713-(L) Judges Newman, Cabranes, and Lynch Background: The plaintiffs appealed from the grant of summary judgment to the defendant with regard to his claims that he was improperly discharged as a court security officer. ...

