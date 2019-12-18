fbpx
SU to offer first online joint JD/MBA degree

Program starts in 2020

By: Bennett Loudon December 18, 2019 0

Syracuse University College of Law is offering the nation’s first online joint JD/MBA program in partnership with Syracuse University’s Martin J. Whitman School of Management. The new joint degree combines the law school’s ABA-accredited JDinteractive program with the Whitman School’s MBA@Syracuse program. “As we’ve learned from decades of success with our joint residential JD/MBA with the Whitman ...

