Trump remains defiant as House pushes toward impeachment

Trump remains defiant as House pushes toward impeachment

By: The Associated Press JILL COLVIN and AAMER MADHANI December 18, 2019

WASHINGTON — An incredulous and defiant President Donald Trump stared down Wednesday's impending impeachment votes as he has every obstacle in his presidency: broadcasting his grievances by tweet. The White House insisted Trump would be busy working rather than focused on the proceedings in the House, but Trump spent his morning tweeting and retweeting, expressing fury ...

