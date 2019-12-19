fbpx
Liens Filed Recorded August 12, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff December 19, 2019 0

Liens Filed Recorded August 12, 2019 MECHANICS LIEN 339 EAST AVENUE LLC Favor: HVAC DISTRIBUTORS INC Amount: $20,406.85 339-365 EAST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY BAKER, DEBORAH Favor: FULMONT READY MIX COMPANY INC Amount: $1,789.01 1254 THISTLEBERRY LANE, PENFIELD NY 14526 EARL, JASON M Favor: FULMONT READY MIX COMPANY INC Amount: $618.83 4 CREEKSIDE LANE, PITTSFORD NY 14534 KILLINGS, STACY Favor: FULMONT READY MIX COMPANY INC Amount: $1,074.59 220 ELMCREST RISE, HENRIETTA NY 14467 MARKETPLACE-MALL COMIDA Favor: ...

