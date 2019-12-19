fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded December 5, 2019

Mortgages Recorded December 5, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff December 19, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded December 5, 2019               72   NOT PROVIDED HUNT, DONNELL M & MULLIGAN, PATRICK M Property Address: 10119 UNION STREET, WHEATLAND NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $165,195.00 REYNOLDS, ANDREAS Property Address: 1190 HARRIS ROAD, PENFIELD NY Lender: NORTHWEST BANK Amount: $250,000.00 14450 BROWN, MIRIN H Property Address: 25 DUNCOTT ROAD, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Lender: NORTHWEST BANK Amount: $155,920.00 LAGOY, HEATHER C & LAGOY, MATTHEW H Property Address: 129 JEFFERSON ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo