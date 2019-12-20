fbpx
Abigail Norris | LeChase Construction Services LLC

By: Daily Record Staff December 20, 2019 0

Abigail Norris has joined LeChase Construction Services LLC as associate general counsel. Norris will assist the company’s general counsel and legal department on contracts, claims and project issues, as well as a variety of business, corporate and real estate matters. Previously, Norris had five years of experience in corporate and real-estate law at Bond Schoeneck ...

