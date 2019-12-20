fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Discovery: Czechowski v. Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, et al.

Fourth Department – Discovery: Czechowski v. Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff December 20, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Discovery Compel Deposition – Limitation of scope – Anticipatory ruling Czechowski v. Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, et al. CA 19-00502 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: In a personal injury action, the plaintiff appealed from an order that granted his motion seeking to compel a former employee of third-party defendant ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo