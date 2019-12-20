fbpx
Home / News / Greece woman sentenced for sexual abuse

Greece woman sentenced for sexual abuse

By: Daily Record Staff December 20, 2019 0

Bonnie Hughes Sentenced to 18 Years for Sexually Abusing a Child A Greece woman has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for sexually abusing a child. Monroe County Court Judge Vincent M. Dinolfo also sentenced Bonnie Hughes, 35, to 20 years of post-release supervision. Hughes pleaded pleading guilty to first-degree criminal sexual act in January. The sentence ...

