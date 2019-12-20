fbpx
Lawsuit says Trump's green-card rules show preference for 'the wealthy and the white'

Lawsuit says Trump’s green-card rules show preference for ‘the wealthy and the white’

By: The Washington Post Shayna Jacobs  December 20, 2019 0

NEW YORK - Organizations critical of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies filed a broad lawsuit Thursday challenging new restrictions for green-card seekers who may need government help to pay for food and health care. The legal challenge amplifies similar litigation protesting the administration’s “public charge” policies. It calls the rules discriminatory, saying they create an unfair ...

