Home / News / Men’s salon sues former employee and competitor

Men’s salon sues former employee and competitor

Claims non-compete agreement violated

By: Bennett Loudon December 20, 2019 0

A men’s grooming salon in Brighton is suing a former employee and her new employer for allegedly violating a non-compete agreement and sharing information about her former employer’s clients. The Men’s Room of Rochester Inc., which is represented by attorney Matthew M. Piston, filed the breach of contract complaint in state Supreme Court on Thursday against ...

