Upcoming Foreclosures as of Dec. 16, 2019

Upcoming Foreclosures as of Dec. 16, 2019

December 20, 2019

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Download the PDF or Excel version. 692 Norton St Rochester 14621 12/16/2019 09:00 AM Davidson Fink LLP $39,682.83 451 Westfield St Rochester 14619 12/16/2019 09:30 AM Phillips Lytle LLP $15,259.64 370 Carter St Rochester 14621 12/16/2019 10:00 AM McCabe, Weisberg ...

