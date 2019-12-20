fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Wisconsin governor rejects ‘Making a Murderer’ pardon bid

Wisconsin governor rejects ‘Making a Murderer’ pardon bid

By: The Associated Press SCOTT BAUER December 20, 2019 0

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Friday he will not consider a pardon request from a man convicted of rape and murder when he was a teenager whose story was documented in the 2015 Netflix series "Making a Murderer." The request from Brendan Dassey  filed in October does not meet the criteria for a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo