Doing Business As Recorded July 29, 2019

Doing Business As Recorded July 29, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff December 23, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded July 29, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED CUYLER, SHAIMAN 27 WOODBRIAR LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 MATTHEWS, TERRANCE L 614 WEST BROAD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608 BREYETTE, LORI 188 TRINITY DRIVE, HOLLEY NY 14470 CORDERO, JOEL 4705 WHITE SWAN DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14626 SHULENBURG, BRIAN S 65 STRATHMORE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 BROWN, DONNELL 127APPLEWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14612 FUENTES, BRONSON ADAM 46 MARWOOD ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 WILSON, ...

