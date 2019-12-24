fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Speedy trial: People v. Lewis

Fourth Department – Speedy trial: People v. Lewis

By: Daily Record Staff December 24, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Speedy trial Exhaustion of investigative leads – Excludable People v. Lewis KA 16-02164 Appealed from Ontario County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a conviction of first-degree assault . The defendant had struck the victim repeatedly with a metal pipe and fled the scene. The defendant was arrested nearly 19-months later ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo