fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP promotes five attorneys

Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP promotes five attorneys

By: Daily Record Staff December 24, 2019 0

Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP has announced that Sean P. Balkin, James P. Blenk, Richard R. Capote, Sean M. O’Brien and Eliza Friedman Shea have been promoted to senior associates at the firm. Balkin, a member of the corporate & securities practice team, focuses his practice in the areas of private equity, mergers and acquisitions, investment ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo