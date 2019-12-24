fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Bank and wire fraud: United States v. Calderon

Second Circuit – Bank and wire fraud: United States v. Calderon

By: Daily Record Staff December 24, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Bank and wire fraud No ultimate harm instruction – Restitution – Windfall United States v. Calderon, et al. 17-1956(L) Judges Kearse, Pooler, and Livingston Background: The defendants appealed from their conviction of conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud. They argue, inter alia, that the district court erred in giving a “no ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo