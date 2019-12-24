fbpx
Home / News / Seneca County man faces federal charges

Seneca County man faces federal charges

By: Daily Record Staff December 24, 2019 0

A Seneca County man has been charged with defrauding the U.S. Coast Guard. Dennis Daniels, 69, of Romulus, been charged with mail fraud and making a false document in a matter relating to the Coast Guard. He’s facing a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. In September 2017, Daniels falsified a letter indicating ...

