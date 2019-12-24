fbpx
Trump is remaking the federal judiciary

By: The Washington Post Colby Itkowitz  December 24, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - After three years in office, President Donald Trump has remade the federal judiciary, ensuring a conservative tilt for decades and cementing his legacy no matter the outcome of November’s election. Trump nominees make up 1 in 4 U.S. circuit court judges. Two of his picks sit on the Supreme Court. And this past week, ...

